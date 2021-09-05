11 covid patients die at Helen Keller Hospital in one week

Helen Keller Hospital just had it's second deadliest week in the coronavirus pandemic.

They lost 11 covid patients despite their best efforts to save them. This large amount of lives lost is taking a toll on everyone at the hospital.

"This has been a really tough week for us. In the past week we've had 11 covid deaths. 1/4 of those were in their 40's," said Helen Keller Hospital President, Kyle Buchanan. "That is hitting much closer to home for our staff. It's the second deadliest week in the pandemic and quite frankly we think the worst may not be behind us at this point."

Buchanan said his staff is stretched thin and they are dealing with staffing shortages like many other Alabama hospitals are.

"On top of that we are seeing a new type of patient that's coming to us for care. Much younger, honestly most people we are dealing with now are getting sick very, very quickly. Instead of several weeks we are seeing patients decline quickly over a few days and dealing with that brings a set of clinical issues we are working through as well as a set of emotional issues that our staff is working through everyday," said Buchanan.

Buchanan said as an administration they are doing their best to keep morale up but that's becoming a challenge too.

"We're offering spiritual counseling resources for our staff, to what may seem unimportant but just feeding them and making sure that when they have a break they have time to collect themselves between patients. That goes a long way and we realize that those types of support structures around our staff are really important," said Buchanan.

The hospital will have a moment of silence on Tuesday at noon to remember everyone the virus has taken. They are doing a vaccination clinic on Tuesday and Wednesday (September 7th and 8th) at their Wellcare Center from 10 am to 5 pm. They will give out the Pfizer vaccine . Anyone can walk in to get the shot.