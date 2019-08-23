10th annual Fall Home and Garden Show kicking off in Huntsville

The 10th annual Fall Home and Garden Show will kick off Saturday in Huntsville.

It showcases the latest remodeling, building and landscaping products in the area. Businesses will have stations in the south hall of the Von Braun Center.

The 52,000-square-foot exhibit will be in town both Saturday and Sunday.

"It's to show the community the different options that are available by our members in the home building industry," Barry Oxley with the Huntsville-Madison County Builders Association said.

Police officers, firefighters, teachers and retired military can attend free of charge on Sunday with a valid ID.