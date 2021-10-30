$10M cash bond for father accused of breaking baby’s bones

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Bond has been set at $10 million for an Alabama man accused of severely injuring his 2-month-old son.

Marterrius C. Moore, 22, of Millbrook, faces a charge of aggravated child abuse. Elmore County District Judge Glenn Goggans set the cash bond Wednesday during a court appearance, WSFA-TV reported.

Defense attorney David Vickers called the bond excessive and unconstitutional. He argued that Moore would be living at home with his parents and with no children in the home. He also said Moore has never been in trouble in the past other than missing court on a traffic ticket, which has since been resolved.

Vickers said motions would be filed for a preliminary hearing and bond reduction.

Moore’s son was taken to Baptist East Medical Center in Montgomery on Oct. 24 and then airlifted to Children’s of Alabama hospital in Birmingham with severe head trauma, according to the Millbrook Police Department. Police said Moore told hospital staff and officers that he dropped the infant on Oct. 19.

An investigation into the infant’s injuries, including multiple broken bones, found Moore’s story to be “implausible,” police said. After further questioning, Moore reportedly admitted to injuring the infant on several occasions due to his excessive crying.

Chief Assistant District Attorney C.J. Robinson called the case heartbreaking and argued in favor of the $10 million cash bond due to the nature of the offenses.

“You have cranial fractures, fractures in the arm, multiple fractures other places, and the troubling part from the medical field is these fractures did not occur at the same time,” Robinson said.

Robinson said Alabama’s “Winston’s Law” was created for this type of case. The law increases the possible penalty for aggravated child abuse for a child under 6 years of age to life in prison, which is the same level as attempted murder.

Moore is being held at the Elmore County Jail. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.