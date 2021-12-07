101-year-old Huntsville Pearl Harbor veteran Sherwin Callander knows a thing or two about life

His name is Sherwin Callander, but you probably know him as the Chick Magnet.

At 101-and-a-half-years-old ("Got to add that half," he exclaims!), he knows a thing or two about living.

World War II veteran Sherwin Callender shares a laugh with WAAY 31's Marie Waxel World War II veteran Sherwin Callender shares a laugh with WAAY 31's Marie Waxel

"I always say cigarettes, whiskey and wild, wild women, but I know that isn’t true,” Callander said. “I don’t really know other than living a life that you do to others as you would have them do to you and everyone treats me wonderfully."

Eighty years ago, Callander was stationed in Pearl Harbor.

"That was a long time ago and my forgetful is working good, too. Some of it I remember, some of it I don’t," he said.

What he does remember is seeing the Japanese fly overhead just before the attack.

"If they weren’t scared of ruining their surprise they would’ve blown us up, right plum out of the water," he said.

"It was a World War One vessel. It couldn’t run, it couldn’t fight. We were just a sitting duck."

Although he was stationed there, he was actually heading back to port after a repair mission on nearby Midway Island.

"The place was pretty much destroyed."

From there Callander then fought in North Africa, Italy, and Normandy, France, on D-Day

"I don’t really think back about it. I think more of the present day."

When he's not sharing stories and inspiring everyone he meets, Callander spends his days stirring up trouble at the Tut Fann Veterans home.

"I play on my computer. I get mad at it, cuss it out when it doesn’t do what I wanted to do," he said with a laugh.

See all of our Pearl Harbor coverage HERE