$100K given to arts in Huntsville

Tonight, Arts Huntsville announced its 2019 Arts and Cultural Grant Award recipients. The publicly-funded Arts & Cultural Grant Program awarded the money to seventeen organizations.

Huntsville's city council provided the $100,000 in funding.

Here are this year's recipients:

Alabama Youth Ballet $5,800

Ars Nova $4,200

Brass Band of Huntsville $1,524

Broadway Theatre League $8,321

Community Ballet Association $7,160

Dance All Productions $4,576

Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater $8,608

Huntsville Art League $4,195

Huntsville Chamber Music Guild $4,884

Huntsville Community Chorus $5,915

Huntsville Community Drumline $8,608

Huntsville Literary Association $4,229

Huntsville Master Chorale $5,490

Huntsville Youth Orchestra $6,454

Independent Musical Productions $6,990

Merrimack Hall Performing Arts Center $8,078

Theatre Huntsville $4,969