Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Huntsville police swarm IHOP at Drake and South Parkway. Full Story

$100K given to arts in Huntsville

The money came from the Huntsville City Council

Posted: Jan. 16, 2019 9:03 PM
Updated: Jan. 16, 2019 9:04 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

Tonight, Arts Huntsville announced its 2019 Arts and Cultural Grant Award recipients. The publicly-funded Arts & Cultural Grant Program awarded the money to seventeen organizations.

Huntsville's city council provided the $100,000 in funding.

Here are this year's recipients:

Alabama Youth Ballet $5,800 

Ars Nova $4,200

Brass Band of Huntsville $1,524

Broadway Theatre League $8,321

Community Ballet Association $7,160

Dance All Productions $4,576

Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater $8,608

Huntsville Art League $4,195

Huntsville Chamber Music Guild $4,884

Huntsville Community Chorus $5,915

Huntsville Community Drumline $8,608

Huntsville Literary Association $4,229

Huntsville Master Chorale $5,490

Huntsville Youth Orchestra $6,454

Independent Musical Productions $6,990

Merrimack Hall Performing Arts Center $8,078

Theatre Huntsville $4,969

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 33°
Florence
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Fayetteville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
Scottsboro
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events