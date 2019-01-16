$100K given to arts in Huntsville

Tonight, Arts Huntsville announced its 2019 Arts and Cultural Grant Award recipients. The publicly-funded Arts & Cultural Grant Program awarded the money to seventeen organizations.
Huntsville's city council provided the $100,000 in funding.
Here are this year's recipients:
Alabama Youth Ballet $5,800
Ars Nova $4,200
Brass Band of Huntsville $1,524
Broadway Theatre League $8,321
Community Ballet Association $7,160
Dance All Productions $4,576
Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater $8,608
Huntsville Art League $4,195
Huntsville Chamber Music Guild $4,884
Huntsville Community Chorus $5,915
Huntsville Community Drumline $8,608
Huntsville Literary Association $4,229
Huntsville Master Chorale $5,490
Huntsville Youth Orchestra $6,454
Independent Musical Productions $6,990
Merrimack Hall Performing Arts Center $8,078
Theatre Huntsville $4,969
