$10,000 reward offered for information in Madison pawn shop gun thefts

A reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects in a Madison pawn shop theft.

Gold, Guns and Guitars, 7743 Hwy. 72 W in Madison, reported a burglary of about 35 firearms on Wednesday.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Huntsville Police Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry, are offering the reward.

Gold, Guns and Guitars is a federal firearm licensee, so ATF Industry Operations Investigators conducting an inventory to determine the exact number of firearms stolen.

ATF is offering the reward for the amount of up to $5,000, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of up to $10,000.

This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF in which NSSF matches ATF’s reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers, according to a news release from Michael P. Knight, Special Agent/Program Manager of the Office of Public and Governmental Affairs, National Center for Explosives Training and Research.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 888)-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), or the Huntsville Police Department at 256-883-3739.

Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.

“ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms,” ATF Special Agent in Charge, Marcus Watson said in the release. “ATF’s Crime Gun Intelligence in conjunction with Project Guardian will leverage investigative resources combined with community partnerships to recover the stolen firearms.”