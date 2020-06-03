1,000 from Tennessee National Guard head to DC amid protests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee is sending about 1,000 members of its National Guard to the nation's capital to help quell continued unrest over George Floyd's death.

At a news conference Tuesday, Tennessee Adjutant General Jeff Holmes said he received the request this week from the chief of the National Guard Bureau, Gen. Joseph Lengyel. Holmes says he expects the members from the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment in Knoxville to be on the ground in Washington by Saturday.

Tennessee is one of several states to send National Guard troops to Washington, a move requested by President Donald Trump.