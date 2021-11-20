100 free turkeys were given away Saturday morning at Hazel Green High School

It's the season of giving, and a local foundation spent Friday and Saturday giving back to the community as we get closer to Thanksgiving.

With supply chain issues causing some grocery shelves to be bare, people in Madison County jumped at the opportunity to receive a free turkey Saturday morning.

The Kira Lewis Jr. "We Aim Higher" Foundation held a turkey giveaway. It started at 8 am, but some people, like Robert Baker, got in line hours ahead of time to make sure they got a turkey.

“Supplies are limited, you know, so with that being said, the early bird catches the worm," said Baker.

Within an hour of the giveaway beginning, all 100 turkeys were given away for free at Hazel Green High School.

Kira Lewis Jr.'s mom, Natasha Lewis, told WAAY 31 that they wanted to give back to the community, especially during these times because she knows it takes a village to raise a family.

“It’s always good to be a blessing to others, so we wanted to spread some holiday cheer during these difficult times in our country,” said Natasha.

Kira is a graduate of Hazel Green High School. He's now part of the NBA for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Members of his foundation and the Hazel Green Basketball teams gave out the turkeys.

Kira wasn't able to come to the giveaway, but a senior at Hazel Green, Tiavian Scruggs, said he appreciates that Kira still cares about his hometown.

“It’s nice to know that everything you dream of and work up is actually possible, and I actually like the fact that he gives back and is in tune with everyone around us," said Scruggs.

Natasha said she'd expect nothing less of her son.

“My husband and I trained our kids up to always live a life of service. So, if you’re not doing anything for others, what are you really doing in this world?” she asked.

Some of the turkey recipients said they're grateful the "We Aim Higher" Foundation started off their holiday season this way.

“This the holiday season and it’s really like the first year that it’s starting to feel like a holiday season, you know, ain’t nobody stuck inside, it’s beautiful outside," said Baker. "We all can be able to come out and enjoy these festivities that are people’s blessing that they have done.”

Natasha said this is just the first way they're going to be giving back this holiday season.