10-year-old girl reported missing in Morgan County; person of interest identified

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help finding a 10-year-old girl missing from the area.

Alley Grace Mims was last seen Wednesday afternoon in the area of Hunter Lane and Blankenship Road in Danville. She is a white female with blond hair.

The sheriff's office said there is a person of interest in the case. Authorities have reason to believe Jeanette L. Foster, 29 , may have information of the child wherabouts, according to a post on the office's Facebook page.

Anyone with information about Foster or Mims’ whereabouts is asked to call 256-350-4613.