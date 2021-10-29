Clear

10 states sue Biden administration over COVID vaccine rule

Florida filed a separate lawsuit Thursday, and a separate group of states has announced plans for a similar lawsuit.

Posted: Oct 29, 2021 8:45 PM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Ten states are suing to block President Joe Biden's Covid-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors.

Attorneys general filed the lawsuit in a Missouri federal district court Friday. The states that are suing are Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Florida filed a separate lawsuit Thursday.

The latest lawsuit argues the Biden administration overstepped its authority in requiring federal contractors to make their employees get the coronavirus vaccine.

Another group of states led by Georgia on Friday announced plans for a similar lawsuit, which hasn't been filed yet.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
Decatur
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events