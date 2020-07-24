10 Lauderdale County deputies test positive for coronavirus

Ten patrol and correctional deputies have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Lauderdale County sheriff.

Three are back at work and seven are still at home. Sheriff Rick Singleton said the deputies did not test positive at the same time.

Singleton said one of those deputies was actually in the hospital for about four days this week. He's now home but has a long way to go.

Two deputies that are married also got the virus and gave it to their one-year-old son but are doing a bit better, according to Singleton.

Singleton said he feels helpless. He said they have masks, gloves and hand sanitizer in patrol cars and bought a disinfecting fog machine for the jail. He believes all of the deputies contracted the virus while going on various calls.

Singleton said even with seven deputies still out, it hasn't affected staffing that much.

"We have a minimum staffing level and we've been able to meet that level. We have had some overtime here and there to make that happen, but our staffing levels, we're maintaining those," said Singleton.

In order for a deputy to come back to work, they cannot have any symptoms of the virus, they must quarantine for 14 days and even then, they must have a negative test result to come to work.

These deputies did not all test positive at the same time, but all of these cases have popped up within the last month and a half. Right now, no deputies or office staff are waiting on test results.