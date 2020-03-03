1 taken to the hospital after Limestone County road collapses

Photo Gallery 5 Images
One person is in the hospital after a road collapsed in Limestone County.
The Limestone County Commission says Dupree Hollow Road will be closed until further notice between Highway 99 and Hunter Gates Road due to the failure of a drainage structure.
One vehicle was affected and the occupant was taken to Athens Limestone Hospital for evaluation.
The commission says the County Engineering Department is in the process of evaluating options to reopen the road.
“The occupant is in my prayers and I have spoken with a family member that will be keeping me updated on her condition,” said Chairman Collin Daly.
