Clear

1 taken to the hospital after Limestone County road collapses

Courtesy of a WAAY 31 viewer

Part of Dupree Hollow Road is closed until further notice.

Posted: Mar 3, 2020 11:16 AM
Updated: Mar 3, 2020 11:41 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 5 Images

One person is in the hospital after a road collapsed in Limestone County.

The Limestone County Commission says Dupree Hollow Road will be closed until further notice between Highway 99 and Hunter Gates Road due to the failure of a drainage structure.

One vehicle was affected and the occupant was taken to Athens Limestone Hospital for evaluation.

The commission says the County Engineering Department is in the process of evaluating options to reopen the road.

“The occupant is in my prayers and I have spoken with a family member that will be keeping me updated on her condition,” said Chairman Collin Daly.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 68°
Florence
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events