Driver taken to hospital after hitting Huntsville home’s carport

Update: McKenzie says the car went down the hill and took out three brick columns that were supporting the carport, but it didn’t hit the house itself. However, crews are taping the house off because of the loss of structural integrity.
Part of the car is hanging off some steps to a lower part of the property. Huntsville police are working to locate the homeowner.
McKenzie says the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
From earlier:
One person was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after a vehicle hit a house in Huntsville.
The vehicle hit a home on Garth Road SE and Chandler Road SE, according to Huntsville Fire and Rescue Captain Frank McKenzie. He says there is some damage to the house.
WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene and will update this story.
