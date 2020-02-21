Huntsville Police are investigating a Friday night shooting that left one man injured.
The shooting took place in the 400 block of Dallas Avenue after 8 p.m. Friday.
Huntsville Emergency Medical Services transported one male patient with what appears to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to Huntsville Hospital, said Don Webster, HEMSI spokesperson.
Related Content
- 1 shot on Dallas Avenue in Huntsville
- Huntsville Police officer shot
- Huntsville Utilities closing portion of Clinton Avenue
- Decatur police: 1 shot in back on 7th Avenue
- Firefighters respond to fire on Wells Avenue in Huntsville
- New bakeshop to join The Avenue in downtown Huntsville
- One dead after Huntsville shooting on Crestmore Avenue
- Two victims injured in shooting at Harden Avenue in Huntsville
- Huntsville Police respond to shooting on Clinton Avenue
- Traffic alert: Huntsville Utilities closes Clinton Avenue lane
Scroll for more content...