1 shot on Dallas Avenue in Huntsville

Huntsville Police are investigating a Friday night shooting that left one man injured.

Posted: Feb 21, 2020 9:29 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The shooting took place in the 400 block of Dallas Avenue after 8 p.m. Friday.

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services transported one male patient with what appears to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to Huntsville Hospital, said Don Webster, HEMSI spokesperson.

