One person has been injured in a shooting in Lawrence County, according to police.

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 10:40 a.m. Thursday in the 1,400 block of County Road 314.

Authorities arrested the suspect within an hour of the incident.

The victim is said to have non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's office said they believe the victim and suspect knew each other.

