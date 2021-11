One person has died after a two-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 565 near the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, according to Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services.

The wreck happened around 8:15 p.m., according to Huntsville police.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Research Park Boulevard from I-565.

It’s unclear when the interstate will reopen in the area.

Avoid the area if possible.