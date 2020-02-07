UPDATE: 1 dead after Decatur shooting; suspect in custody

Update: Police say one person is dead, and a suspect is in custody.
The department says the two people were acquaintances, and this was an isolated incident.
-------------
From earlier:
Decatur police say one person was shot Friday on Herring Road.
The department says the call came in as a robbery but was upgraded to a shooting.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.
