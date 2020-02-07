Clear
UPDATE: 1 dead after Decatur shooting; suspect in custody

One person was shot on Herring Road in Decatur.

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 3:13 PM
Updated: Feb 7, 2020 4:19 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Update: Police say one person is dead, and a suspect is in custody.

The department says the two people were acquaintances, and this was an isolated incident.

Decatur police say one person was shot Friday on Herring Road.

The department says the call came in as a robbery but was upgraded to a shooting. 

