1 person killed in shooting, investigation underway

Posted: Nov 23, 2019 9:50 PM
Posted By: Timothy Collins

Huntsville Police confirm one person was killed in a shooting on Williamsburg Drive in Huntsville on Saturday night.

Huntsville Police blocked off much of the road while they investigate. The name of the victim has not been released and Huntsville Police haven't said yet if anyone is in custody for the shooting.

WAAY 31 has a reporter at the scene. This story will be updated with new details.

