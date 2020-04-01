1 person killed, another injured in 2-vehicle crash in Franklin County

A Russellville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night.
Alabama State Troopers say the crash happened at 8:15 p.m. and claimed the life of Milton Alexander, 82. They say he was killed when the pickup truck he was driving was hit by a car.
The crash happened at the intersection of AL 243 and County Road 79 in Franklin County. Troopers say Alexander was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.
The driver of the car was taken to a Russellville hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.
