1 person killed, another injured in 2-vehicle crash in Franklin County

A Russellville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night.

Alabama State Troopers say the crash happened at 8:15 p.m. and claimed the life of Milton Alexander, 82. They say he was killed when the pickup truck he was driving was hit by a car.

The crash happened at the intersection of AL 243 and County Road 79 in Franklin County. Troopers say Alexander was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

The driver of the car was taken to a Russellville hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.