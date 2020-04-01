Clear

1 person killed, another injured in 2-vehicle crash in Franklin County

A man was killed and a woman was injured in a crash Tuesday night in Franklin County.

Posted: Apr 1, 2020 8:38 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A Russellville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night.

Alabama State Troopers say the crash happened at 8:15 p.m. and claimed the life of Milton Alexander, 82. They say he was killed when the pickup truck he was driving was hit by a car.

The crash happened at the intersection of AL 243 and County Road 79 in Franklin County. Troopers say Alexander was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

The driver of the car was taken to a Russellville hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Florence
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Decatur
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events