1 of 44: Sparkman among first schools to field women's flag football team

It’s the start of a new era in Alabama as 2021 marks the first year that the AHSAA has sanctioned women's flag football as an official sport. For 22 girls at Sparkman High School, that’s a chance to be part of history.

“It’s like really special knowing that we’re like the first ones to ever play North Alabama flag football,” senior Mykenzie Hart said. “It’s awesome.”

In recent years, the sport has been adopted in Alaska, Georgia, Nevada and Florida -- where the team’s head coach, James Arnette, first experienced the game. He said he’s all for giving the girls another opportunity to play.

“I started in Florida and watched about seven years worth of the sport develop there. It’s outpacing lacrosse and when the opportunity arose I couldn’t not be a part of it,” Arnette explained. “They’ll never forget it. They’ll understand that they were part of history, that they were trailblazers for the sport, for the state of Alabama and for females in sports in general.”

For Arnette, it’s been fun to watch the girls get an understanding of the sport and have success. So far, that’s all they’ve had -- winning the only two games they’ve played.

Across the state, 44 high schools are participating in the sport, most in the Birmingham metro area. But two of them are in North Alabama -- Sparkman and Huntsville High School -- creating what senior Mykenzie Hart called an automatic rivalry between the teams.

“We knew we were the only two in Huntsville, so … obviously a rivalry just started. We’re the only two.”

That rivalry is currently a little one-sided since the Senators won their only meeting 42-0. The teams meet again on Tuesday when they’ll play twice.