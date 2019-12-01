Clear
1 man dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Madison County

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) officials confirmed was person was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision.
Officials have not released the name of the victim.

Posted: Dec 1, 2019 7:38 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

One person is dead after a vehicle struck a pedestrian, according to Huntsville Emgerency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI).

The collision happened shortly before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Dug Hill Road and Wall Road. HEMSI officials confirmed the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Huntsville Police; Huntsville Fire and Rescue; the Madison County Sheriff's Office and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) State Troopers also responded to the Sunday night crash.

The wreck scene is not blocking traffic.

WAAY 31 has a reporter at the scene. This story will be updated with the latest information.

