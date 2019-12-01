1 man dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Madison County

One person is dead after a vehicle struck a pedestrian, according to Huntsville Emgerency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI).
The collision happened shortly before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Dug Hill Road and Wall Road. HEMSI officials confirmed the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Huntsville Police; Huntsville Fire and Rescue; the Madison County Sheriff's Office and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) State Troopers also responded to the Sunday night crash.
The wreck scene is not blocking traffic.
WAAY 31 has a reporter at the scene. This story will be updated with the latest information.
