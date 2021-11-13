1 killed in Lawrence County house fire

A Town Creek man died in an early Saturday morning house fire.

The fire call for a home in the 1,400 block of County Road 257 came in about 2:30 a.m., according to Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood.

Norwood identified the victim as Thomas Wayne Trousdale, 74.

Norwood said the flood in the trailer collapsed, and it was fully involved when firefighters arrived. It took about two hours to extinguish the fire and find the victim.

The body will be brought to Huntsville for autopsy.

The Alabama State Fire Marshall is now investigating.

Courtland and Hatton fire departments and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office all responded.