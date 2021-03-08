1 killed, 2 hurt in DeKalb County crash

A Georgia man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday in DeKalb County.

Mark L. Wilson, 59, was fatally injured when the 2020 Ford Ranger in which he was a passenger left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned, said Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

He was pronounced dead at the scene on Alabama 117 near East River Road, about two miles south of Mentone.

The driver, George William Hurt, 67, also of Georgia, and another male passenger were injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, Bailey said.

The crash remains under investigation.