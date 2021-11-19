Clear

1 injured in wreck involving motorcycle, truck

Huntsville Police respond to a wreck involving a pickup truck and motorcycle on Jordan Lane, Friday, Nov. 19.

The motorcyclist has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Posted: Nov 19, 2021 6:22 PM
Posted By: Nicole Zedeck, Jessica Barnett

A motorcyclist has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a wreck at the intersection of Sparkman Drive and Jordan Lane, Huntsville Police said.

The motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Jordan Lane when a pickup truck attempted to turn left onto southbound Jordan Lane, striking the motorcycle, Huntsville Police Lt. Randy Owens said.

The call came in around 5:30 p.m. Huntsville Police closed portions of the intersection while first responders worked to clear the scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Florence
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
Fayetteville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Decatur
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events