1 injured in wreck involving motorcycle, truck

A motorcyclist has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a wreck at the intersection of Sparkman Drive and Jordan Lane, Huntsville Police said.

The motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Jordan Lane when a pickup truck attempted to turn left onto southbound Jordan Lane, striking the motorcycle, Huntsville Police Lt. Randy Owens said.

The call came in around 5:30 p.m. Huntsville Police closed portions of the intersection while first responders worked to clear the scene.