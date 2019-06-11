1 injured in motorcycle wreck at Winchester Road, Moores Mill Road

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. says emergency crews are at the scene of a motorcycle wreck at Winchester Road and Moores Mill Road that injured one person.
Webster says the person's injuries are being assessed at the scene. He didn't know the extent of the their injuries.
