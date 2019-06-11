Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Limestone Co. Sheriff's Office responding to Motter Drive for possible drowning Full Story

1 injured in motorcycle wreck at Winchester Road, Moores Mill Road

One person was injured.

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 9:14 PM
Updated: Jun 11, 2019 9:16 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. says emergency crews are at the scene of a motorcycle wreck at Winchester Road and Moores Mill Road that injured one person. 

Webster says the person's injuries are being assessed at the scene. He didn't know the extent of the their injuries.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events