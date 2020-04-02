Madison apartment fire displaces family

UPDATE: The damage is to the back of the building.

The fire started in the kitchen, but officials are not sure how it started. It happened in a unit at the Magnolia Pointe apartment complex. The smoke alarms were working.

One family is displaced. Red Cross is not responding to the scene. The organization says it's doing operations over the phone to practice social distancing.

The person who is injured is not being taken to the hospital.

FROM EARLIER:

Madison Fire and Rescue says one person is injured after a fire on Old Madison Pike.

The person’s injuries are not life-threatening, and officials don’t know right now if they will be taken to the hospital.

Crews extinguished the fire around 10 a.m. Thursday.