1 injured, 1 arrested in shooting during cookout

One person was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after Huntsville Police following a shooting during a cookout gathering. It happened in the 3200 block of Tucker Drive.

The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital, but police have not confirmed the severity of the victim's injuries.

Police said one person has been detained in connection to the shooting.

A neighbor told WAAY 31 they heard gunshots around 3:25 p.m.

