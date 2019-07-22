1 person in critical condition after shooting on Tuxedo Drive in Huntsville

Emergency crews responded to a shooting Monday night at 7:35 p.m. on Tuxedo Drive, Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services says.

Webster says a male victim is being evaluated at Huntsville Hospital and is in critical condition. He says the victim is a teenager or young adult, but he is not sure of his exact age.

According to Webster, the victim was found in a yard. A neighbor said he heard four shots and saw a car speeding away.