1 hurt in Toney mobile home fire

One person received minor burns in a Thursday fire in Toney.

Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue responded to a mobile home fire in the 300 block of Lacy Circle about 12:32 p.m. Thursday, according to Heath Jones, Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue President.

He said crews saw flames on the exterior of the mobile home and were able to get it under control in 25 minutes.

Northcutt said the occupant of the residence was taken to the hospital by Huntsville Emergency Medical Services for evaluation and treatment of minor burns.

Meridianville, Hazel Green and Bobo fire departments also responded to the fire.

The Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.