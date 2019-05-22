Clear

1 hurt in 3-vehicle Winchester Road crash

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama State Troopers are investigating.

Posted: May. 22, 2019 9:18 AM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

One person has been taken to Huntsville Hospital after a three-vehicle accident on Winchester Road in the area of the Shields Plaza Shopping Center.

