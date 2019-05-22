One person has been taken to Huntsville Hospital after a three-vehicle accident on Winchester Road in the area of the Shields Plaza Shopping Center.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama State Troopers are investigating.
Related Content
- 1 hurt in 3-vehicle Winchester Road crash
- Gas leak temporarily shuts down Winchester Road
- Traffic alert: Decatur police respond to 3-vehicle crash
- UPDATE: Woman killed in Winchester Road wreck identified
- New mixed-use development coming to Winchester Road
- UPDATE: Two students hospitalized after wreck on Winchester Road
- Traffic alert: Wreck blocks part of Winchester Road
- Huntsville Utilities crews temporarily suspending travel along Winchester Road
- Contracts extended for construction on Winchester Rd
- Woman hurt in US 431 crash
Scroll for more content...