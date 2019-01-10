1 horse dead, 1 on loose after Hwy. 431 crash

The Owens Cross Roads Fire Department reports that traffic is at a standstill at Highway 431 South at Cave Springs after two horses were hit by two drivers.
One horse is dead and the second ran off. There is no word yet on how the horses got on the highway.
No injuries to people have been reported.
The roadway is completely blocked.
Avoid the area if possible and seek alternate routes if not.
