1 death, 3 shootings in Huntsville on Tuesday

The Huntsville Police Department today is investigating three Tuesday shootings, one of which ended in a death.

The death occurred late Tuesday night after police say a victim was shot at a Fuel City gas station. Police say the victim was trying to get to the hospital when the car he was in crashed into a pole at the Mastin Lake Road, US 72 intersection near Family Dollar.

A K-9 unit unsuccessfully tracked the suspect.

Lt. Michael Johnson, Huntsville police spokesman, said a death investigation is underway.

A female juvenile was the first shooting victim of the day. Huntsville police say she was shot in the upper back of a leg by someone she knew.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

This took place in the 200 block of Binford Drive, police said.

The second shooting of the day occurred about 9 p.m. Tuesday on Bonnell Drive.

Police say a woman’s ex-boyfriend shot her current boyfriend. The victim, who police say was shot in the stomach, was transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect remains at large. Police described him as a known offender.

