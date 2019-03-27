Clear

1 death, 3 shootings in Huntsville on Tuesday

The Huntsville Police Department today is investigating three Tuesday shootings, one of which ended in a death.

Posted: Mar. 27, 2019 8:30 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Huntsville Police Department today is investigating three Tuesday shootings, one of which ended in a death.

The death occurred late Tuesday night after police say a victim was shot at a Fuel City gas station. Police say the victim was trying to get to the hospital when the car he was in crashed into a pole at the Mastin Lake Road, US 72 intersection near Family Dollar.

A K-9 unit unsuccessfully tracked the suspect.

Lt. Michael Johnson, Huntsville police spokesman, said a death investigation is underway.

Read more about this incident here

A female juvenile was the first shooting victim of the day. Huntsville police say she was shot in the upper back of a leg by someone she knew.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

This took place in the 200 block of Binford Drive, police said.

Read more about this incident here

The second shooting of the day occurred about 9 p.m. Tuesday on Bonnell Drive.

Police say a woman’s ex-boyfriend shot her current boyfriend. The victim, who police say was shot in the stomach, was transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect remains at large. Police described him as a known offender.

Read more about this incident here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 46°
Florence
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 47°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 48°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events