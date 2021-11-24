1 dead, others injured in Wednesday morning crash in DeKalb County

A Cottondale woman died and three juveniles were injured when the car in which they were passengers crashed Wednesday morning, officials said.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the group was traveling on Interstate 59, about 3 miles south of Collinsville, when the 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis they were in left the roadway and struck a tree. The wreck occurred around 8 a.m.

Troopers said 38-year-old Johnnitta Lavelle Mason was pronounced dead at the scene. Three juvenile passengers were injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The driver was not injured.

ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the crash.