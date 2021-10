The Huntsville Police Department says Thursday's fatal shooting at an apartment complex is now a homicide investigation.

Officials have confirmed one person has died at a shooting in Huntsville.

The victim, identified as male but whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster said first responders were called about 12:15 p.m. to Winter Park Apartments in the 4000 block of Newson Road.

Investigators are searching for a suspect, police said.