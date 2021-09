Officials have confirmed one person has died at a shooting in Huntsville.

The victim, identified as male, was pronounced dead at the scene. HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster said first responders were called around 12:15 p.m. to Winter Park Apartments in the 4000 block of Newson Road.

The case has been turned over to Huntsville Police Department for investigation, Webster said.

Stay with WAAY-31 for updates.