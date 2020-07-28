VIDEO: 1 dead in fiery Limestone County crash

One person is dead after officials say a vehicle hit a tree and burst into flames in Belle Mina in Limestone County.

The wreck happened on Mooresville Road early Tuesday evening, said Limestone County Coroner Mike West.

West said the body of the victim was burned beyond recognition and will require DNA and forensic testing.

Martha Wasserburger told WAAY 31 the vehicle was a truck, and that it hit her brick walkway, went airborne, hit her tree, then exploded.

