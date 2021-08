A man died after a Saturday morning motorcycle crash.

It happened at around 10:35 a.m. on US 72 near the 104 mile marker.

Officials say 73-year-old Robert Burns died when his motorcycle left the road and hit a ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger 64-year-old Cathy Burns was injured, and taken to the hospital.

State troopers are still investigating the crash.