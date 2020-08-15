1 dead in Patton Road motorcycle vs vehicle wreck

Huntsville Police, Huntsville Fire and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc (HEMSI) are on the scene of a deadly wreck that happened Saturday evening.

Shortly before 7 o'clock, HEMSI officials said they and other first responders were called to Patton Road near the intersection of Broyles Avenue for a vehicle vs motorcycle wreck.

HEMSI Spokesman Don Webster said when officials arrived, they found a motorcyclist dead after he hit another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured in the crash.

The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released pending notification of family.

Traffic is currently blocked on Patton between Foster Avenue and Broyles Avenue.