1 dead in Madison County crash

Alabama State Troopers are responding to a pedestrian versus vehicle crash on Capshaw Road west of Jeff Road in Madison County.

One person is confirmed dead, according to troopers.

Troopers say a 55-year-old male was walking in the road in the rain. A gold truck hit him when he was coming over the hill. The man lives in the area. His family is still being notified.

