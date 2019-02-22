1 dead in Madison County crash

Alabama State Troopers are responding to a pedestrian versus vehicle crash on Capshaw Road west of Jeff Road in Madison County.
One person is confirmed dead, according to troopers.
Troopers say a 55-year-old male was walking in the road in the rain. A gold truck hit him when he was coming over the hill. The man lives in the area. His family is still being notified.
Check back for updates on air at WAAY 31 and online at WAAYTV.com
