1 dead in Lauderdale County homicide

The death of a Lauderdale County man on Tuesday night is being investigated by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office as a homicide.

Investigators were alerted to the death of the man in his 50s when a family member discovered his body in his home along County Road 273 around 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

The man's family was notified of his death, but sheriff's investigators said his name cannot be released at this time. Officials are also witholding the cause of death.

Lt. Brad Potts told WAAY 31 the sheriff's office should be able to release more information about the crime sometime on Wednesday.

He said they are looking at two persons of interest in connection to the homicide. One of the individuals is being held for questioning and deputies are looking for the other person.

WAAY 31 will continue to follow this story and will provide updates as we learn them.