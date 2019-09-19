Clear

1 dead in Geraldine house fire

One person is dead after a late Wednesday fire in Geraldine.

The fire call came in about 11 p.m. Wednesday for a home at Highway 75 and County Road 28 in Geraldine.

A man living there died. Authorities are not releasing his name until after family notification.

A cause of the fire has not been released.

Geraldine fire, police and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

