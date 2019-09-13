1 dead in Fayetteville wreck involving vehicle, tractor

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is responding to a fatal wreck in Fayetteville in Lincoln County.

Troopers responded to a wreck between a Public Works vehicle and a farm tractor about 7:33 a.m. on Molino Road, said Lt. Christopher Dye, highway patrol spokesman.

One person was ejected and another was found unresponsive.

One person is dead. Which vehicle that person was in has not yet been released.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates.