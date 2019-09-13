Clear

1 dead in Fayetteville wreck involving vehicle, tractor

One person was ejected and another was found unresponsive.

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 8:54 AM
Updated: Sep 13, 2019 9:18 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is responding to a fatal wreck in Fayetteville in Lincoln County.

Troopers responded to a wreck between a Public Works vehicle and a farm tractor about 7:33 a.m. on Molino Road, said Lt. Christopher Dye, highway patrol spokesman.

One person was ejected and another was found unresponsive.

One person is dead. Which vehicle that person was in has not yet been released.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 97°
Fayetteville
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events