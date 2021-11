One person has died following a crash in Colbert County.

According to ALEA, the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:30 this morning.

Authorities say 58-year-old Kenneth Yates of Muscle Shoals was killed when the vehicle he was driving went off the road and struck a metal guardrail.

The crash happened on Alabama 184 near mile marker 6, approximately five miles east of Muscle Shoals.

ALEA says they're investigating this crash.