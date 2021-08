Authorities are responding to a wreck involving a train and a vehicle near the railroad tracks at Pratt Avenue and Meridian Street in Huntsville.

All directions are blocked.

One person was ejected from a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, said Don Webster, Huntsville Emergency Medical Services spokesman.

Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill is responding to the scene.

Avoid the area if possible.

Use caution if you cannot.