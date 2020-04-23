1 dead after stolen vehicle chase in Marshall County

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a stolen vehicle chase early Thursday morning.

The chase happened on Pleasant Grove Road, and the vehicle was reported stolen from Albertville.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the vehicle lost control and wrecked at the intersection of Pleasant Grove Road and Pleasant Hill Cutoff Road. The driver died from their injuries.

Around 6 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office said people should avoid the area for a few hours due to road blockage.

The Albertville, Guntersville and Douglas police departments responded to the scene, along with Guntersville Fire and the Marshall County Coroner's Office.