1 dead after shooting involving police officer at Planet Fitness in Madison

The Madison Police Department says it is responding to a shooting involving a police officer at Planet Fitness, 8050 US 72.

Posted: Oct 27, 2019 5:32 PM
Updated: Oct 27, 2019 6:12 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Madison Police Department says it is responding to a shooting involving a police officer at Planet Fitness, 8050 US 72, in Madison.

Don Webster, Huntsville Emergency Medical Services spokesman, said one person is deceased.

Madison police say the scene is secured.

