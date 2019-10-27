1 dead after shooting involving police officer at Planet Fitness in Madison

The Madison Police Department says it is responding to a shooting involving a police officer at Planet Fitness, 8050 US 72, in Madison.
Don Webster, Huntsville Emergency Medical Services spokesman, said one person is deceased.
Madison police say the scene is secured.
