1 dead after 18-wheeler wreck, fuel spill at Moulton intersection

A driver is dead after a wreck and fuel spill Tuesday evening involving an 18-wheeler.

An 18-wheeler carrying diesel fuel and gasoline and a Jeep wrecked at the intersection of Highway 157 and Highway 33 in Moulton around 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to Moulton Police Chief Lyndon McWhorter.

McWhorter said the 18-wheeler overturned and the driver of it was killed. The other driver was not injured.

According to Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood, the truck driver killed is Marlon Demond Weaver, 46, from McCalla. The name of the company he worked for is Penn Tank Lines in Birmingham.

Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency Director Johnny Cantrell said 2,100 gallons of fuel spilled onto the road and ditches. The road was cleaned up around 7:30 a.m. and opened back up around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The trucking company hired a team to clean up the contaminated soil. Cantrell said rain could hamper the cleanup efforts, and they do not know how long it might take.

Cantrell said state and local agencies worked together through the night to get things cleaned up. Agencies included Moulton police, Moulton Fire, City of Decatur Hazmat Team and the state road department.

