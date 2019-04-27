Police: 1 dead, 3 hurt in synagogue shooting during San Diego Passover celebration

(ABC News) San Diego police have detained a man in connection with a shooting incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue, where at least four people were injured during a Passover celebration.

The four victims were transported to Palomar Medical Center, but the hospital would not confirm the extent of their injuries. The Associated Press says the dead victim is a woman.

The suspect appeared to fire more than 10 rounds before leaving the synagogue, a law enforcement source told ABC News, noting that it all happened very quickly.

"[We were] outside in front of our house and heard about six gunshots, a pause, some yelling and then another six or seven gunshots," neighbor Chris Folts said, adding that he went inside to call 911.

The San Diego Sheriff's Office said in a tweet that a man had been "detained for questioning" in connection with the shooting. However, the source said it was still unclear if he is the one who carried out the shooting, and that police were actively working to determine that.

The sheriff's office said that deputies were called to the synagogue just before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday and asked people to stay away from the area as deputies do their job. Relatives looking for their loved ones and synagogue-goers who were separated from the shooting were advised to go to Poway High School at 15500 Espola Road.

The FBI said it was aware of the situation and deploying agents to work with the San Diego Sheriff's Office. The ATF was on scene, too.

The shooting comes six months to the day that 11 people were killed in a shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. It also occurred on the last day of Passover in a synagogue whose members are part of one of the largest and most widely known Orthodox Jewish communities in the world.

With the Chabad movement based in Brooklyn, New York, the New York Police Department said it was "closely monitoring" the situation and increasing patrols and presence athouses of worship out of an abundance of caution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.