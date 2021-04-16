1 dead, 3 hurt in Colbert County crash

One man was killed and 3 people were injured in a four-vehicle crash Thursday in Colbert County.

Craig Bonney, 55, of Fulton, Miss., was killed when the 1999 Dodge Ram he was driving struck a 2021 Freightliner head-on about 2:36 p.m. Thursday, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bonney was attempting to pass two other vehicles in a no-passing zone on a hillside, troopers said.

The impact caused the Freightliner to cross the centerline and hit a 2018 Chevrolet Impala driven by William Brown, 55, of Five Points, Tenn.

A 2006 Dodge 3500 driven by Christopher Thompson, 55, of Sheffield sustained minor damage from the debris in the roadway, troopers said.

A passenger in Bonney’s vehicle suffered severe injuries and was transported to North Alabama Medical Center in Florence.

The driver of the Freightliner, Jocklyn Smith, 33, of Memphis was transported to Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield with minor injuries.

Brown was transported by air to a Huntsville hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred on Alabama 247 at mile marker 19, about 11 miles west of Tuscumbia.

The crash remains under investigation.