One person is dead and two others injured after a wreck in Limestone Co.

Limestone Co. Coroner Mike West says it happened just after 1 a.m. at Capshaw Road near McCully Mill Road.

The victim is a woman. She will be identified as soon as family is notified.

Her brother and the driver of the pickup truck that was involved in the wreck were taken to Huntsville Hospital for their injuries.

State troopers are investigating the wreck.